10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $77.50 and last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 102729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.30.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $114,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $52,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,236 shares of company stock worth $27,781,516 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

