11,018 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.75 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.