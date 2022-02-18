$12.09 Billion in Sales Expected for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) will post sales of $12.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HSBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.17 billion and the lowest is $12.01 billion. HSBC reported sales of $11.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full year sales of $50.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.58 billion to $51.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HSBC.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 670,107 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 2,772,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSBC (HSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.