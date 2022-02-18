12,000 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,673,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,957,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,579,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.65 million, a PE ratio of 321.43 and a beta of 0.55.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
