122,400 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Genpact as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Genpact by 147.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $654,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $3,530,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Genpact by 51.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,548,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,352,000 after acquiring an additional 529,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:G opened at $43.12 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

