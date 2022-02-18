1,314 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,181,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $213.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $148.43 and a one year high of $239.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

