$134.68 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post sales of $134.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $140.21 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $121.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $488.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $557.91 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,141. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

