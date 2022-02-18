16,115 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,975,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 609.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 606,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,232,000 after buying an additional 521,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.