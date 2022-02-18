167,500 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 167,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,851 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $65.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $70.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

