1,682 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $430.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

