180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Shares Down 1.1%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 77,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 18,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.
In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,564 shares of company stock valued at $463,029. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TURN)
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
