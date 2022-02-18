180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Shares Down 1.1%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 77,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 18,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,564 shares of company stock valued at $463,029. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TURN)

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.