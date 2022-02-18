180,817 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 180,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 19.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

