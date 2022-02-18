$194.50 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce sales of $194.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.00 million and the highest is $195.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $817.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. 268,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.52.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 62,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.