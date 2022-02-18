-$2.43 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post ($2.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.25). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($4.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.