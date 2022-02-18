21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.26. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 10,100 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 1,945,960 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,739,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 71,235 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

