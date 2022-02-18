2,220,591 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,220,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.13% of Coupang at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 646.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

