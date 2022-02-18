24,949 Shares in HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of HHG Capital in the third quarter worth $406,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HHG Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of HHG Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HHG Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in HHG Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000.

HHG Capital stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. HHG Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50.

