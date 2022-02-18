2,500,000 Shares in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Bought by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,000. Leap Therapeutics makes up 2.1% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,068,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,261,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

LPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ LPTX remained flat at $$2.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,910. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

