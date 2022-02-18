$271.40 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post $271.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $274.31 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $288.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:PB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. 3,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,857. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 74.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.