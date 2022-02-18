$295.28 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce sales of $295.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.20 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $221.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. 1,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.