2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Update

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

TSVT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,978 shares of company stock valued at $175,698.

Shares of TSVT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 530,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,352. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -13.59 EPS for the current year.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

