$31.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $31.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.91 billion and the highest is $31.89 billion. Target reported sales of $28.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.92 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $108.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.50 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,104 shares of company stock worth $14,596,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.01. 52,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average of $239.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.