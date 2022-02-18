324 Shares in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTH opened at $126.86 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $120.46 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

