400 Shares in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,118,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 492.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $67.57 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

