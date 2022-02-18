4,089 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,217 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.48. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

