424,200 Shares in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 424,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II comprises approximately 1.2% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 9.3% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 11.8% during the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

LCAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.