53,903 Shares in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.09% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000.

NYSEARCA TBX opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

