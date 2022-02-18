$54.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will announce sales of $54.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year sales of $180.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

MIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIMO. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,309,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIMO stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,940. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.