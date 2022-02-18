$54.86 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce sales of $54.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.10 million and the highest is $55.50 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $46.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $190.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $218.85 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $230.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaSpine.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $421.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

