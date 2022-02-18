550,600 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 210.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 633.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 501,616 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,907,000 after acquiring an additional 110,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average is $120.09. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

