$569.17 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $569.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $581.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.71 million. Copa reported sales of $185.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

NYSE CPA traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,030. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $97.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $36,560,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

