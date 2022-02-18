59,803 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in H&R Block by 174.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after purchasing an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $12,581,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $11,259,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

