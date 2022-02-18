63,147 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

MC opened at $49.86 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 87.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

