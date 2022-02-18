6,800 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

PANW traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,893. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.45 and a 200-day moving average of $492.70. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.