$687.35 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report sales of $687.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.70 million to $689.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $660.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

KTB traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,706. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.