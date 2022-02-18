$8.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post sales of $8.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.23 billion and the lowest is $8.01 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $46.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 billion to $47.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.61 billion to $52.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.24.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $12.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.48. The stock had a trading volume of 94,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,781. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.43. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $298.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

