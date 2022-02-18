806,009 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group Ltd.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 806,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,630,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,573,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. 336,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,462,043. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $42.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.