Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$ EPS.

ABT stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.58. 3,687,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,515. The company has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.49.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

