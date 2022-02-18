Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$ EPS.

Shares of ABT traded down $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $120.58. 3,687,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.49.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

