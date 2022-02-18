Abyss 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $107,485.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Abyss has a market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $107,485.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00038665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00107604 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

