ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 955,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,626. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

