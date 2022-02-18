Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,660. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 190.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 0.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

