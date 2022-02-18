Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Up 32.9% in January

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAQC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAQC remained flat at $$9.71 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,084. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Accelerate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

