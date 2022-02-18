Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.88. 19,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,515. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.92. The company has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

