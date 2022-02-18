ACCO Brands Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ACCO stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $851.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.06. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 93,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,616,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

