ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $851.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

