ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 405,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACEV opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

