Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.69. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 7,544 shares traded.

ADGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADGI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $452,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

