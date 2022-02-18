Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $32.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $64.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

