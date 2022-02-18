Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.47

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 17557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

